York Halloween Parade, a longtime local tradition, brings out the crowds

Perched atop a yellow '74 Corvette Stingray, Delma Rivera-Lytle smiled Sunday as she remembered her father driving her in the very same car, one he had bought, during a homecoming parade in 1975.

Though plenty has changed between then and now, one thing hasn't: Her love for local traditions.

As a child, Rivera-Lytle participated in various York County processions. On Sunday, she was nostalgic and bit emotional serving as grand marshal of the 72nd annual York Halloween Parade.

"I was shocked because there are so many wonderful community leaders, and the fact that I was selected by the York Revolution to lead the parade was quite special," she said before she and the other participants stepped off from the York Expo Center around 2 p.m. "I've been in this parade since I've been a little girl because I was a majorette."

This year's theme was "My Favorite Monster," and attendees of all ages strutted the streets as famous silver screen spooks like Michael Myers and Chucky.

Floats, too, blasted familiar Halloween tunes like "Monster Mash" while candy rained down from above.

As a school marching band played its rendition of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," children dressed as characters from "Monsters, Inc." passed out candy to attendees.

With mild weather in the high 60s, Rivera-Lytle noted the agreeable day..

"It's a tradition that people want to keep going. And fortunately, it's a beautiful day to have it," she added. "And you see all the bands, the majorette groups, the different organizations — it's just a nice family event."