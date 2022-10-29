Here's the forecast for Halloween night

York County trick-or-treaters heading out Halloween night might want to bring along an umbrella.

After a Saturday with an expected high near 60 and a low near 32 and a Sunday with an expected high near 61 and a low near 44, things change some on Monday, when most York County municipalities will be holding treat-or-treat.

There is a 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Monday , which is expected to have a high temperature near 65 with a southerly wind blowing around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts are anticipated to be less than a tenth of inch.

When is trick-or-treating in York County this year?

That 30% chance of rain continues into Monday evening, mostly before 3 a.m. with less than a tenth of an inch expected. The low temperature is expected to be around 52 degrees.

The forecast for the rest of the work week looks good, according to the weather service. Here is the outlook:

Tuesday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 48.