York County Economic Alliance to hand out community awards

A number of honors will be handed out the morning of Dec. 7 as the York County Economic Alliance celebrates the Spirit of YoCo Awards.

The awards breakfast will be hosted by the York County Economic Alliance Economics Club and take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Heritage Hills Resort.

Those being honored include:

Community Service Award - York County Veterans Outreach - York County Veterans Outreach offers support by identifying resources and programs aimed at helping our veterans, recognizes and addresses gaps in service that our veterans need, and acts as a point of contact between those willing to help and our veterans who deserve that help.

Non-Profit Community Impact Award – Regina Mitchell, York Housing Authority - The York Housing Authority aims to provide safe, decent, affordable housing opportunities to people who are eligible, in a manner that encourages self-sufficiency. The housing authority is working with a partner organization called Creating Opportunities in Neighborhood Environments, or CONE.

Education/Workforce Development Advocate of the Year - Donald E. and Lois J. Myers School of Nursing and Health Professions at York College of Pennsylvania - The Dr. Donald E. and Lois J. Myers School of Nursing and Health Professions graduated the largest number of undergraduate nurses in 2022. By keeping their clinical program open during the pandemic, students were instrumental in supporting WellSpan.

Appointed Official of the Year - Neil Weaver, Acting Secretary, Department of Community and Economic Development - In his current role as Acting Secretary at DCED, Secretary Weaver functions as the chief executive of an agency that is responsible for administering grants, loans and tax credits that spur economic growth, community revitalization, and job creation throughout the state by providing strategic technical assistance, training, and financial resources to help our communities and industries flourish.

Elected Official of the Year – Judge Maria Musti Cook - The Honorable Maria Musti Cook currently serves as President Judge, the first woman to serve in this role in York County's history. Judge Musti Cook also serves as supervising judge of the criminal section of the court and is a member of the York County Prison Board and Criminal Justice Advisory Board. Judge Musti Cook, serves as co-chair with President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, for the Stepping Up Initiative in York County, which was created to reduce/divert from the York County Prison and state prison system.

Volunteer of the Year – Margaret Eckles Ray - Margaret Eckles-Ray is a Certified Drug & Alcohol Counselor and small business owner from Queens, New York. After a 10-year career in telecommunications, she embraced her passion and moved into the field of healthcare in 2012. Margaret has worked for the White Deer Run Treatment Network in various roles for the past 10 years. In her current role, she serves as the Program Director of the York Assessment Center, providing access to treatment for individuals struggling with substance use and mental health disorder.

Non-Profit or Government Employee of the Year – Mark Derr - Mark Derr recently retired from a long-tenured career in government services. Serving York Township, North Codorus Township, City of York, and for the past seven years, the County of York, Mark's leadership in fiscal stewardship is recognized widely across the County of York.

Diversity Impact Award, presented by York County Community Foundation - York Revolution Community Ownership Concept - The York Revolution Community Ownership Program has strengthened and solidified the Revolution's place in the York Community. With almost 30 owners ranging in age, background, and ethnicity, the program has opened business ownership to a cross-section of the York community that might typically be excluded from such a role. The program is one component of the Rev's drive to be "The Most Welcoming Place in York."

The event registration and buffet open at 7 a.m. Costs of admission are as follows: Economics Club Members, free of charge; $35 per person; $350 reserved table of eight; Register to attend here or contact Megan Anderson at MAnderson@yceapa.org or 717-771-4582.