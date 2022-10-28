PennDOT maintenance offices hosting employment open houses in November

PennDOT will be hosting a series of open houses in York County as it seeks to hire additional staff in advance of winter weather conditions.

The open houses will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 at the county maintenance office located at 1920 Susquehanna Trail North in York City.

The department is looking for temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21 per hour). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees (starting pay is $19 per hour) diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91 per hour), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic trainee (starting pay is $22.33 per hour) may be available.

County staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for temporary and permanent CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed. For more information, call 717-848-6230.