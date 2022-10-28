Could Mike Jones, iconoclast of the GOP, lose his state House seat in November?

Incumbent state Rep. Mike Jones, who angered some Republicans this year when he endorsed primary challengers to his own incumbent colleagues, faces two challengers — one Democrat and one conservative third-party candidate — on Nov. 8.

Jones, in an interview, said he's confident that the promises he kept and the work he's done on economic reform will prove to voters he's the right choice for the job.

Chris Rodkey, a pastor who rose to prominence due his outspoken progressive stances, disagrees. Jones' "Economic Growth Caucus" is just a vanity project that hasn't done much to measurably improve his constituents' lives, he said.

Jones also faces Kristine Cousler-Womack, a conservative who is simultaneously pro-abortion and in favor of eliminating all property taxes.

"It's not about my ego [and] it's not about my beliefs or values," Cousler-Womack said, at a recent NAACP forum. "It's about what the constituents want."

Ordinarily, Jones wouldn't need to do much campaigning for his District 93 seat. The last time Jones had an opponent, during his first campaign in 2018, he won by a 66-34 margin. During his last election, Jones ran unopposed.

This year's statewide redistricting maintained the status quo in the district. Compared to the previous legislative maps, a SpotlightPA analysis found that House District 93 became only slightly more Democratic — from a partisan make up that was 54.92% Republican to one that is 54.89% Republican.

But discontent within the GOP over Jones' recent political maneuvering and the presence of a onetime Libertarian, Cousler-Womack, on the ballot leaves open at least a slim chance of an upset in the three-way race.

Jones made waves during this year's GOP primary when he endorsed more conservative upstarts Joseph D'Orsie and Wendy Fink, who ultimately defeated longtime incumbents and fellow members of York County's state House delegates Keith Gillespie and Stan Saylor, respectively.

In response, Jones was stripped of all but one of his committee seats by House GOP leadership.

Jones said he backed his colleague's opponents because he was sick of Republicans not doing what they would say they would. He specifically highlighted what he views as a hesitance by party leadership to take tougher stances against mail-in voting and COVID lockdowns.

"We don't all have to agree," he said, "but I think you need to do what you're say you're going to do. Quit or get out of the way for somebody else."

The incumbent also stood apart from many of his colleagues in another sense.

Jones was the only Republican who showed at a recent NAACP candidate forum held in York City.

"They might not like what I have to say," he said, "but at least I'm there to engage."

Rodkey said the stripping of Jones' committee appointments should be a cause for concern for all voters in the 93rd state House district.

"I do not believe that Republicans are being represented in Harrisburg," he said.

If elected, Rodkey said he would hold eight to 10 town hall meetings in his district to get feedback from voters.

"I would not be arguing with people on Facebook about legislation, but I would speak face to face and be made available to defend my votes but also to talk about legislation and to hear what people's issues are," Rodkey said.

No matter who the governor is, Jones said he'll work with them on initiatives like the economy and criminal justice reform. And he pointed to several bipartisan proposals he's supported, including reforms to improve conditions for incarcerated women.

Rodkey committed to raising the minimum wage as well more equitable funding for schools. York City, he said, was the most underfunded county in the state.

"That means that local taxpayers are subsidizing what the state isn't paying them because the law is based on student populations from 1992 instead of 2022," Rodkey said.

After a soft launch of his campaign last October, Rodkey says he's been canvassing almost every weekend and doing a lot of phonebanking.

"I'm not interested in looking at your party affiliation before talking to you," Rodkey said. "I want to make government more accessible to people."

If elected, Rodkey said he won't participate in scapegoating of the governor or the leader of another branch. He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of complaining about what was happening, but not a lot of solutions. On inflation, Rodkey said the state needs to find a way to reduce its gas tax as well as give aid to the working class by closing loopholes used by corporations to exploit the system.

Cousler-Womack would not only hold town halls but go to events and festivals where the people she represents gather. She says she'd listen to every constituent, not just those that vote for her.

If elected, Cousler-Womack said she would be an advocate for women's rights. While she believes there is a "sanctity to life," she also believes abortion is a necessary part of healthcare.

On the minimum wage, Cousler-Womack said she believes a minimum wage is a handicap to both business owners and employees.

"A minimum wage just hand-ties people into what is required instead of allowing people to negotiate what they can do and what they're worth in the sense of owners and employees, respectfully," she said.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Rodkey raised concerns over a long-running lawsuit against Jones' former company, St. Onge, by a business rival alleging a breach of a non-compete agreement. It's not clear exactly how valid some of the allegations may be and the key players — excepting Jones — did not respond to The York Dispatch's requests for comment.

For Jones' part, he said many of Rodkey's claims were misleading or took material from the lawsuit out of context.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.