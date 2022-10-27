Rollover crash backs up Route 30 in West Manchester: Video

At least three people were injured, including two motorists rescued from a flipped car, in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicles collided at Route 30 and Kenneth Road around 12:50 p.m. The wreck, which resulted in a lane closure, backed up traffic on the highway in West Manchester Township for a little more than an hour Thursday afternoon. Traffic still moved slowly in the area as of 2 p.m.

West Manchester Township police and firefighters responded, and emergency crews worked to free two of the motorists in the car. Police could not provide additional details about possible injuries.

All of the motorists were driven from the scene in ambulances.

The backup along Route 30 spilled onto adjacent thoroughfares, including Kenneth Road. Eastbound traffic on Route 30 was also backed up in the area.

