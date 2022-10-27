Outdoor recreation store opening Saturday in West Manchester

Sierra, an outdoor recreation store, is opening at Delco Plaza in West Manchester Township this Saturday.

The grand opening kicks off at 8 a.m. and the first several hundred guests in the 16,039-square-foot store at 1221 Carlisle Road will receive free items, store manager Corey Miller said.

Sierra is a part of TJX Companies, which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Like it’s sister stores, Sierra sells off-price retail items, brand name goods at discounted prices.

Library services shift to Windsor Manor Elementary during construction

Parking restrictions to be in place for Hanover parade

“You’ll see the same type of ticketing that you do at TJ Maxx. Our assortment focuses on more of an outdoor type of product,” Miller said.

The store has a camping section; sells hiking apparel, workwear, snow goods; and has a large pet section, according to Miller.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Sierra will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more visit sierratradingpost.com.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.