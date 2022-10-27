Local student struck while boarding school bus

A student was seriously injured early Wednesday morning when they were struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus in Newberry Township.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road, police said.

The student, identified only has a high-school-age child, was struck by a passenger vehicle going in the opposite direction, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries for treatment.

The Newberry Township Police Department is investigating the incident and asks anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them at 717-938-2608.