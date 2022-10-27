Keep warmer clothes and rain gear handy

Warmer clothes will be in order for the first part of the weekend in York County as northerly winds start to blow before rain creeps into the forecast.

The National Weather Service in State College says those northerly breezes will start blowing Thursday between 8 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Those north winds will knock temperatures down to around 35 degrees Thursday night.

A chance of rain will creep into the forecast by Sunday night.

Here is the outlook for the next few days according to the National Weather Service:

Friday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 56 and a northeast wind between 3 and 7 mph.

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 34. A northeast wind will blow around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: It will be Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday night: There will be a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Showers are likely, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Monday night: There is a 40% chance of showers before 2 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 49.