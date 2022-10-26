State inspector notes 27 violations at Round The Clock Diner

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Teen homicide suspect to remain in prison amid new federal regulations

Gov. Wolf and Pa. lawmakers push massive tax incentives for natural gas

For young people with ADHD, it's 'just part of the human condition'

Inspection Violations: 10/22/2022

ROUND THE CLOCK DINER - 222 ARSENAL RD. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

An open employee's beverage container, open cup of chocolate milk, was observed in prep/cook line area, a food preparation area.

Food employees observed in prep/cook line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

Observed, meats, sauces, chili, onions, and too numerous to mention, foods in the walk-in cooler, Pepsi upright cooler, and two baine marie units stored open with no covering.

Food dispensing utensils in numerous foods, non-potentially hazardous food stored in the walk-in cooler, observed stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container.

Observed food stored in bottom shelf of the first prep/cook line area, where it is subject to splash from sanitizer in a bucket.

Observed bags of raw potatoes, cartons of eggs, and numerous other foods stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed to five-gallon buckets of raw eggs, mixed/stirred, on the floor next to the cook griddle on the first prep/cook line. Corrected on sight.

Observed bacon frozen food sitting at room temperature, on the bottom shelf of the assembly table on the first prep/cook line, until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure.

Frozen turkey breasts were observed thawing in standing water in the three bay sink next to the walk-in cooler door, which is not an approved thawing method.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, upright Pepsi cooler and all refrigerated baine marie and prep table cooler units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, upright Pepsi cooler and all refrigerated baine marie and prep table cooler units, not being date marked.

Large broiler equipment, in the first prep/cook line area, cannot be easily disassembled using common handheld tools, for cleaning and inspection. Heavy accumulation of baked on food debris and grease.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all refrigerated equipment.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the first baine marie cooling unit on the first prep/cook line.

Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Observed large Scotsman ice maker with accumulation of black mold-like substance, a food contact surface, on the interior upper dispenser and lower holding bar and door interior. Observed three ice scoops, being held in a plastic container on top of Scotsman ice maker, with slimy water. Corrected on sight. Observed ice scoop holster, attached to front of Scotsman ice machine, with accumulation of dirt/dust on interior and touching ice scoop. Corrected on sight. Observed two potato peelers, two large knives, and one small paring knife, hanging on a magnetic holder in the back prep area near the slicer, with food debris/residue on a food contact surface. Corrected on sight. Observed large floor blender, in the back prep area, with food residue on the interior and exterior of the blending bowl. Corrected on sight. Observed large dough mixer, in the back second prep/cook area, with dried food residue inside of the bowl. Corrected on sight. Observed tall black plastic coated rack, behind the second prep/cook line, with heavy accumulation of food debris and grease with food contact containers stored on the shelving. Corrected on sight. Observed three black bus tubs with numerous in-use utensils, on the black shelf behind the second prep/cook line, with accumulation of food debris inside and on the utensils. Corrected on sight. Observed slicer, in the back prep area, with dried food debris on the top and bottom of the slicing blade.

Observed two panasonic and one solwave microwaves, in prep/cook line area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surface interiors. Observed warming bulbs on the pass-through window to servers with heavy accumulation of food debris and splash on non-food contact surfaces. Observed thick accumulation of dried milk-like substance on the underside of the mixing arms of the Hamilton Beach Commercial three arm milk-shake mixer. Observed all gaskets on all baine marie units, refrigerated units under prep tables and upright coolers throughout the kitchen with accumulation of dirt, food debris, and grease. Observed a heavy built up of static dust on the walk-in cooler ventilation, blowing static dust onto uncovered foods, with the potential for contamination.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Walls and ceiling with accumulation of static dust and cob webs.

Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dry stock area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

The hand wash sink on the first prep/cook line area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food in the sink.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed hand wash sink, in the first prep/cook line, not shutting completely off and a continuous water flow from hot water line.

Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the wait staff area.

Multiple food employee personal belongings, phones, chargers, wallets, and numerous coats/jackets/hoodies observed in first prep/cook line area, on a box of produce outside of walk-in, and back storage area near rear door, although hangers are provided. No lockers or employee "area" is provided for personal belongings or drinks/food.

Prep/kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Observed ceiling vent above first prep/cook line over pass-through window, with heavy accumulation of dust build up and needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Observed cardboard, an absorbent material, being used on food facility floors under the two large ice machines.

Inspection Violations: 10/19/2022

HOME ASSOCIATION OF VFW POST #2493 - 195 S MAIN ST. - MT WOLF, PA