Fetterman, Oz face off in first and only debate: Live coverage

U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will appear in an 8 p.m. debate seeking to prove to voters that they're the best person to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat of Republican Pat Toomey.

The debate, hosted by ABC27, is the only scheduled appearance together by the candidates.

You can follow live coverage of the event by York Dispatch reporter Matt Enright here:

Fetterman, the Democratic nominee and current lieutenant governor, built up a large lead during the summer against his opponent. However, former media personality and Republican nominee Oz has battled back with a focus on crime, inflation and the economy; the latest polls show a slim lead for Fetterman.

York County supported both candidates in the May primary. Fetterman received 22,622 of the total 28,286 votes in the Democratic primary, while Oz received 18,997 of the 60,781 total cast in the Republican primary.

Both candidates have attacked the other; Oz attacks what he says is Fetterman's far-left positions, while Fetterman has focused on Oz's peddling of miracle cures on "The Dr. Oz Show" as well as his running for office in Pennsylvania despite having lived most of his life in California and New Jersey.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

