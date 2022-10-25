Dreary days lead to sunnier times in York County: Weather forecast

It may be dreary now but National Weather Service forecasters say brighter days are in store for York County.

After a foggy morning Tuesday, with a high of 67 degrees, rain chances increase Tuesday night. There is a 20% chance of showers or drizzle after 2 a.m. with a low around 58 degrees.

Rain chances increase Wednesday. There is a 50% chance of showers with a high temperature of 68. New rainfall amounts are of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

A 30% chance of showers carries into Wednesday night before 8 p.m. with a low of around 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

A north wind blows in Thursday between 8 and 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph with a high temperature of 62. Temps dip into the 40s Thursday night.

Here is the National Weather Service’s outlook for the rest of the week:

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: It will turn mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.