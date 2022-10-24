When is trick-or-treating in York County this year?

Halloween is around the corner, meaning another year of trick-or-treating in York County!

Below is a list of trick-or-treat times and dates for Halloween 2022:

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Conewago Township: 6-8 p.m.

Hanover: 6-8 p.m.

Penn Township: 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m.

Dillsburg : 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Township: 6-8 p.m.

Annual Jaycees Halloween Parade in Hanover begins at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Wirt Avenue and Baltimore Street

York City: 6- 8 p.m. with trunk-or-treat slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the York City Hall parking lot, 101 S. George St.

Friday, Oct. 28

York City trick-or-treating: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Felton : 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Manheim Township is hosting a fall festival and trunk-or-treat from 3 to 6 p.m. at Manheim Adventure Park, 4565 Camp Woods Road

Sunday, Oct. 30

The York Halloween Parade is slated for 2 p.m. at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave.

More:York Halloween Parade: Everything you need to know about route, time

Monday, Oct. 31

Codorus Township : 6-8 p.m

6-8 p.m Dallastown: 6-8 p.m.

Dover borough:6-8 p.m.

Dover Township: 6-8 p.m.

Glen Rock: 6-8 p.m.

Hallam borough: 6-8 p.m.

Hellam Township : 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m.

New Freedom: 6-8 p.m.

Railroad: 6-8 p.m.

Red Lion: 6-8 p.m.

Shrewsbury borough: 6-8 p.m.

Shrewsbury Township: 6-8 p.m.

Spring Garden Township: 6-8 p.m.

Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m.

Stewartstown: 6-8 p.m.

West Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m.

York Township: 6-8 p.m.

Editor's note: This article has been changed to show the correct date for York City's trunk-or-treat event.