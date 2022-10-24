When is trick-or-treating in York County this year?
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Halloween is around the corner, meaning another year of trick-or-treating in York County!
Below is a list of trick-or-treat times and dates for Halloween 2022:
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- Conewago Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Hanover: 6-8 p.m.
- Penn Township: 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Dillsburg: 6-8 p.m.
- Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Franklin Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Annual Jaycees Halloween Parade in Hanover begins at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Wirt Avenue and Baltimore Street
- York City: 6- 8 p.m. with trunk-or-treat slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the York City Hall parking lot, 101 S. George St.
Friday, Oct. 28
- York City trick-or-treating: 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Felton: 6-8 p.m.
- Manheim Township is hosting a fall festival and trunk-or-treat from 3 to 6 p.m. at Manheim Adventure Park, 4565 Camp Woods Road
Sunday, Oct. 30
- The York Halloween Parade is slated for 2 p.m. at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave.
More:York Halloween Parade: Everything you need to know about route, time
Monday, Oct. 31
- Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m
- Dallastown: 6-8 p.m.
- Dover borough:6-8 p.m.
- Dover Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Glen Rock: 6-8 p.m.
- Hallam borough: 6-8 p.m.
- Hellam Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m.
- New Freedom: 6-8 p.m.
- Railroad: 6-8 p.m.
- Red Lion: 6-8 p.m.
- Shrewsbury borough: 6-8 p.m.
- Shrewsbury Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Spring Garden Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m.
- Stewartstown: 6-8 p.m.
- West Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m.
- York Township: 6-8 p.m.
Editor's note: This article has been changed to show the correct date for York City's trunk-or-treat event.