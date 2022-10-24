When is trick-or-treating in York County this year?

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

Halloween is around the corner, meaning another year of trick-or-treating in York County!

Below is a list of trick-or-treat times and dates for Halloween 2022:

Tuesday, Oct. 25

  • Conewago Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Hanover: 6-8 p.m.
  • Penn Township: 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

  • Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Dillsburg:  6-8 p.m.
  • Fairview Township:  6-8 p.m.
  • Franklin Township:  6-8 p.m.
  • Annual Jaycees Halloween Parade in Hanover begins at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Wirt Avenue and Baltimore Street
  • York City: 6- 8 p.m. with trunk-or-treat slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the York City Hall parking lot, 101 S. George St.

Friday, Oct. 28

  • York City trick-or-treating: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

  • Felton 6-8 p.m.
  • Manheim Township is hosting a fall festival and trunk-or-treat from 3 to 6 p.m. at Manheim Adventure Park, 4565 Camp Woods Road

Sunday, Oct. 30

  • The York Halloween Parade is slated for 2 p.m. at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave.

Monday, Oct. 31

  • Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m
  • Dallastown: 6-8 p.m.
  • Dover borough:6-8 p.m.
  • Dover Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Glen Rock: 6-8 p.m.
  • Hallam borough: 6-8 p.m.
  • Hellam Township:  6-8 p.m.
  • Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • New Freedom: 6-8 p.m. 
  • Railroad: 6-8 p.m.
  • Red Lion: 6-8 p.m.
  • Shrewsbury borough: 6-8 p.m.
  • Shrewsbury Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Spring Garden Township:  6-8 p.m.
  • Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • Stewartstown:  6-8 p.m.
  • West Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m.
  • York Township: 6-8 p.m.

Editor's note: This article has been changed to show the correct date for York City's trunk-or-treat event.