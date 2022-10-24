Pedestrian struck, seriously injured while crossing street: police

A car struck and injured a man as he crossed a street in Hanover over the weekend.

The man, identified as an 18-year-old from Hanover, was crossing the 1000 block of Carlisle Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle driven by a Westminster, Md., man at about 9:15 p.m., according to Hanover police.

The pedestrian, whose name was not provided in the release, was seriously injured in the crash, police said. Officers say the man was jaywalking at the time of the incident.

He was airlifted by helicopter to WellSpan York Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police ask any witnesses to call the department at 717-637-5575 or to submit a tip through York County Crimewatch at york.crimewatchpa.com/hanoverboropd/submit-tip.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.