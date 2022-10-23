Small plane crashes at Thomasville Airport

The pilot of a small plane was injured after the aircraft crashed at Thomasville Airport on Saturday, according to police.

The plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. just short of the runway at the Jackson Township airport. The pilot, who was the only person aboard, received minor injuries, Northern York County Regional Police said.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna 185 made a hard landing after experiencing engine issues, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, which indicated it was investigating the crash.

According to an aircraft registration number provided by the FAA, the plane is registered under Maine resident Forest M. Fyrberg.

