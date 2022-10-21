State officials tour York County's thriving brewery scene

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre took a tour of several businesses in Hanover Thursday that benefited from the department’s Engage! Program.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has provided $1.9 million in funding through the Engage! Program to the South-Central Workforce Investment Board to assist businesses in York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties.

The board partnered with the York County Economic Alliance to provide Engage! Assistance to the Hanover businesses visited Thursday.

The Engage! Program has a team of experienced professionals who proactively listen to businesses across the state to identify opportunities and challenges and offer targeted technical assistance and solutions.

Among the businesses visited on the tour were Fat Bat Brewing Company, Something Wicked Brewing Company, McAllister’s On York, Hanover Theater and the Public House brewpub.