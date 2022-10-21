'Houses everywhere': Saving farmland in York County for a new generation

Lydia Manifold loves the solitude of living in a home surrounded by farmland.

For 70 of her 87 years, Manifold lived in the farmhouse on property her late husband's family owned for two centuries.

She didn't know a lot about farming when she married her late-husband Eugene right out of high school back in 1954. But she learned how to drive a tractor, take care of the pigs and helped plant and harvest the potatoes, corn, wheat and soy beans they grew on their land during the time they were together.

"It's important to save the farm ground so we all have something to eat 50 years later," Manifold said.

And that's just what she's doing.

Manifold recently had 84-acres of farmland on High Rock Road in Airville placed in the Pennsylvania Farm Preservation Program, which keeps farmland available from planting and away from developers for other purposes.

"There's houses going up on every farm. Look at Stewartstown," she said. "Take a ride. Come down to High Rock. Come down to Muddy Creek and look around. There are houses everywhere."

York County is particularly vulnerable to developers buying up farmland, because of its close proximity to a metropolitan area like Baltimore, said Shannon Powers, of the state Department of Agriculture.

"There are so many Baltimore commuters in the southern part of the county," she said, "so there is a lot pressure from developers. Some of those farmers are being offered high-dollar amounts for their farms."

Pennsylvania leads the nation in terms of the number acres preserved through the program. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,118 farms and 616,713 acres in 58 counties from future commercial, industrial or residential development.

Pennsylvania's Farmland Preservation Program recently secured a $7.85 million grant from the USDA's Regional Conservation Partnership Program to support climate-smart conservation on preserved Pennsylvania farms. That enables the state's continued funding for the program, which totaled $54.8 million in 2021.

For people like Manifold, Power said, the farm is "a part of their being." These farms were part of their livelihood — and, indeed, part of their daily lives.

"It was started back when farms were suffering and public entities were trying to formulate public policy to protect that resource," Powers said. "Without farms, we don't eat. They were working very hard to figure out ways to keep farms - farms."

There are some legal protections that come with being a part of an Agricultural Security Area that protects normal agricultural activity from nuisance lawsuits.

Each county in the state is allotted a certain amount of funds each year for farm preservation, Powers said.

It is a very popular program that is supported across party lines. In fact, there is a waiting list to be a part of it. She said there are currently about 1,200 farms on that list.

The program started in 1988 and purchased its first easement back in 1989. Manifold's late husband entered the farmland along Veach Road, where she lives now, into the program long ago. Eugene Manifold died 25 years ago. Eugene bought six parcels of farmland during the time of their marriage. Two parcels went to two of her children, two others were sold and final two are now in preservation program

Farms are prioritized for preservation based on their value, the soil quality, and location and are ranked, Powers said. The intent is to protect prime farmland. The funds from the program are used to purchase a conservation easement, which is paid to the farm owner in a lump sum or over a period of time.

"The conservation easement is attached to the property. When the property changes hands, the development rights go with the property," Powers said. "That's how it preserves the farm forever."

The land Manifold had preserved was part of over 2,000 acres preserved in Pennsylvania this go round. Other York County farmland preserved this time around included 104 acres owned by Robert B. and Judy K. Burchett in Chanceford Township and 149 acres owned by John W. Marstellar in Hopewell Township.

"They are very self sacrificing in the decisions that they are making," Powers said. "Not just in the way they live their lives on the farm, but in the way they are deciding to protect that land for future generations and ensure they preserve their legacy as well as preserving the farm."

For Manifold, it's also about preserving the solitude and quiet living she has on her piece of Pennsylvania.

"I like to preserve farmland," Manifold said. "And the houses are going up everywhere and I don't want no one around me."