Could we see a final warm-up after frosty, fall-like week?

York County saw its first true cold snap of the fall this week but National Weather Service forecasters say the region could see warmer days ahead.

A freeze warning was in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday, with temperatures expected to get as low as 30 degrees in some areas. Frost and freezing conditions were likely in some areas. Valley locations and sheltered areas are the most likely areas to be the coldest, the weather service said.

The cold snap has brought an end to growing season, the weather service said.

Otherwise Thursday, the high will be 58 degrees with a southwesterly breeze blowing between 6 and 13 mph. The low Thursday night will be near 36.

The temperatures will start to warm on Friday heading into the weekend.

Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the next few days:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 62. There will be a calm wind from the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: It will be clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 67. A calm wind will be coming out of the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: It will be Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.