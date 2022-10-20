After hair loss, mastectomy and hormone therapy, one breast cancer survivor's story

Debbie Doubrava learned to no longer take anything for granted — and how could she?

After a breast cancer diagnosis at 33 and a bilateral mastectomy taking both of her breasts, the feeling of vulnerability is a strangely freeing and beautiful feeling she's come to know.

"There's this incredible humility that comes with having been sick and this recognition that it could be anyone, including yourself, in the next moment who gets a diagnosis," Doubrava said. "That really informs my life."

Now at age 46, Doubrava is a survivor. Though her husband Keith Fair was not in her life at the time of the diagnosis, he has become a part of Doubrava's story and now advocates to support breast cancer research.

Fair, a pastor with St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran, is raising money this month as part of "Real Men Wear Pink" — a campaign hosted by the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer.

A gathering of family and friends at the their home in York Township will result in a night of fundraising. Additionally, anyone can donate straight to the campaign by visiting https://tinyurl.com/mrxh3c88.

"We encounter people every day who were cancer-free until they're not," Fair said. "When they get a diagnosis."

This was just the case for Doubrava, who had no family history of breast cancer.

Contrary to what most might believe, however, most women who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.

Doubrava's diagnosis started with finding a lump in her right breast. She was then diagnosed with stage one breast cancer — and her life was essentially put on pause.

The dissertation she had been working on toward her Ph.D. was put on hold. Starting a family with her now-ex husband would have to wait.

Doubrava underwent a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction, four rounds of chemotherapy and three years on Tamoxifen — an estrogen-blocking hormone therapy which helps lower the risk of early breast cancer coming back.

"It's medical trauma, it really is," she said. "I was just on the verge of finishing my program and wanting to go into parenthood. It's a terrifying, interesting time to be in as a human being."

As a psychotherapist by profession, Doubrava was in the interesting position to put herself first and digest her own trauma.

Particularly, the mastectomy she elected to have was a painful — but necessary — decision.

"I needed to grieve my breast because it's a body part. But it's also a body part I can live without," she said. "I have never regretted taking both breasts."

Though fearing the inability to have children as a result of her medical diagnosis, Doubrava now lives for her two children: her 23-year-old stepdaughter Alice and 9-year-old daughter Gretchen.

"We're all out there wearing our pink and doing well and marching, because not everyone is doing well," she said. "It's still important to keep talking about the stories and raising awareness that not all of us make it."