York-Adams League reveals Week 8 Players of the Week

Vintage Fest returns: What collectors need to know

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

Attention collectors and vintage lovers: 717 Vintage Fest is returning this weekend.

Those seeking to score on vintage clothing, furniture and art are bound to stumble upon unique finds at the New York Wire Works this weekend. The annual festival, hosted by Jessica Weikert of Revolt Style Studio, initially opened the event as a way for area vintage businesses to connect beyond their online spaces.

“Vintage Fest is the area’s first ever fully vintage vendor event and offers a variety of retail selections for your wardrobe and home from a diverse selection of vintage curators,” Weikert said.

Revolt Style Studio owner Jessica Weikert organizes vintage clothing at her shop while preparing for the 717 Vintage Fest Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The event, which Weikert is organizing, will feature vintage clothing, accessories and home decor from 40 vendors at the renovated New York Wire Works at 441 E. Market St. in York City. It runs this weekend, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Bill Kalina photo

The event is slated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 441 E. Market St. Vintage Fest is free to attend.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. 

Over 60 vendors from across seven states will bring all types of vintage apparel and decor — ranging from early 20th century pieces to trendy Y2K pieces.

A full list of vendors can be found at www.717vintagefest.com.