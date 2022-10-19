Vintage Fest returns: What collectors need to know

Attention collectors and vintage lovers: 717 Vintage Fest is returning this weekend.

Those seeking to score on vintage clothing, furniture and art are bound to stumble upon unique finds at the New York Wire Works this weekend. The annual festival, hosted by Jessica Weikert of Revolt Style Studio, initially opened the event as a way for area vintage businesses to connect beyond their online spaces.

“Vintage Fest is the area’s first ever fully vintage vendor event and offers a variety of retail selections for your wardrobe and home from a diverse selection of vintage curators,” Weikert said.

The event is slated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 441 E. Market St. Vintage Fest is free to attend.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Over 60 vendors from across seven states will bring all types of vintage apparel and decor — ranging from early 20th century pieces to trendy Y2K pieces.

A full list of vendors can be found at www.717vintagefest.com.