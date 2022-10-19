Spring Garden Police seek missing woman

Spring Garden Township Police are looking for a 59-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

Janis Rainer was last seen at her home in Spring Garden Township Monday and is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan with license plate number LFG-8299.

Rainer stands 5-6 and weighs around 225 pounds and wears prescription glasses.

She has ties to Towson, Maryland, police said, and does not have her cell phone.

Anyone who may know about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.