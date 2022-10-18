SNAP benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are new monthly amounts

Leada Gore
al.com (TNS)

Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.

The boost for 41 million recipients is the largest percentage increase in almost 50 years. It comes as 34 states – including Alabama – continue to pay pandemic assistance to SNAP recipients equaling a minimum of an extra $95 per month.

In Pennsylvania, the average benefits per household member per month is $144. More than 1.7 million of the state’s residents – roughly 14% - receive SNAP benefits.

Here are the new household size guidelines and benefit changes for 2022. The amounts shown are the maximum benefits for each household size:

Household size – 1

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $250
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $281

Household size – 2

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $459
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $516

Household size – 3

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $658
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $740

Household size – 4

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $835
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $939

Household size – 5

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $992
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $1,116

Household size – 6

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $1,190
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $1,339

Household size – 7

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $1,316
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $1,480

Household size – 8

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $1,504
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $1,691

Benefits for each additional person

  • Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022 benefits -  $188
  • Oct. 1, 2022- Sept. 30, 2023 benefits -  $211