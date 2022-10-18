Long-sleeves and jackets in order for first part of work week

Long sleeves and jackets will be in order for the first part of the work week in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After Tuesday’s high of 52 degrees, temperatures will drop to 34 degrees Tuesday night.

Clouds increase on Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees on what could be a somewhat windy day. Westerly winds will blow between 7 and 10 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph. Temperatures will drop to 36 degrees Wednesday night.

Daytime temperatures will them warm up gradually into the weekend.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the work week according to the National Weather Service:

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 54. There will be southwest wind between 6 and 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 46.