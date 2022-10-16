Coroner ID's victim who died in Windsor borough crash

A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Windsor borough on Thursday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

James Bygall, of Chanceford Township, was found dead at noon on Thursday in the first block of North Penn Street. Officials believe Bygall suffered a medical event and crashed as a result, the coroner said.

Bygall, who was unrestrained in the car, was driving north on Penn Street before turning right on a curve and crashing into a telephone pole, according to the coroner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family of Bygall's have been notified, and there will be no autopsy.

