Thanksgiving-like weather coming next week

Thanksgiving is a month away, but weather comparable to that felt around Turkey Day is coming to York County this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a mild weekend, including a sunny Saturday with a high of 71 and low of 45 and a mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 67 and low of 50 (and a 60% chance of rain Sunday night), cooler weather blows in Monday to start the work week.

Monday starts with a 30% chance of rain and a partly sunny day with a high to 61. A westerly wind will blow between 6 and 10 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

Temperatures drop to 36 degrees Monday night, with a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m.

Cool temps continue through Friday, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s:

Here is the outlook for the week from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.