Thanksgiving-like weather coming next week

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Thanksgiving is a month away, but weather comparable to that felt around Turkey Day is coming to York County this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

After a mild weekend, including a sunny Saturday with a high of 71 and low of 45 and a mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 67 and low of 50 (and a 60% chance of rain Sunday night), cooler weather blows in Monday to start the work week. 

Monday starts with a 30% chance of rain and a partly sunny day with a high to 61. A westerly wind will blow between 6 and 10 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. 

Temperatures drop to 36 degrees Monday night, with a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. 

Cool temps continue through Friday, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s: 

Here is the outlook for the week from the National Weather Service: 

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 51. 

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 37. 

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51. 

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 33. 

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54. 

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 39. 

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. 