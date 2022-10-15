Thanksgiving-like weather coming next week
Thanksgiving is a month away, but weather comparable to that felt around Turkey Day is coming to York County this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
After a mild weekend, including a sunny Saturday with a high of 71 and low of 45 and a mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 67 and low of 50 (and a 60% chance of rain Sunday night), cooler weather blows in Monday to start the work week.
Monday starts with a 30% chance of rain and a partly sunny day with a high to 61. A westerly wind will blow between 6 and 10 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.
Temperatures drop to 36 degrees Monday night, with a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m.
Cool temps continue through Friday, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s:
Here is the outlook for the week from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.