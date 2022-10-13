Rain and wind blows across central Pa. — but could we see the sun again?

It'll be a rainy — and gusty — day in York County on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Forecasters say thunderstorms will sweep across the region after 2 p.m. with sustained winds between 10 and 13 mph and gusts as high as 29 mph. New rainfall amounts will be between a quarter and a half inch. The high temperature for the day will be 66 degrees.

Rainfall will continue mostly before 10 p.m. Thursday gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low of 44 degrees. There is a 60% chance of showers during the evening hours with new rainfall amounts of between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

But Thursday's showers could lead into a sunny weekend.

Here is the outlook for the weekend according to the National Weather Service:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 64. A calm wind will become southwestly around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 69. A light south wind will increase to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: It will be Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: There will be a 40% chance of showers after 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: There will be a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 50.