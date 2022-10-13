Prescription drug take-back day planned in York County

York County's law enforcement agencies are sponsoring locally the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take-back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at various locations around the county.

Anyone with leftover or expired prescription medications can take them to area drop-off points to have them disposed of safely.

The items accepted at this event include tablets, capsules, ointments, creams, liquid medicines, vitamins and pet medications. Things not accepted are sharps, syringes, thermometers and oxygen containers.

More:Wrightsville's mayor, elected last November, gets a phone — but not yet an office

More:'Send every dad you know' to Mindful Fathering event, York YWCA says

Dropoff areas include: York Galleria Mall at 2899 Whiteford Road, York; Citizen VFC at 171 South Market Street, Fawn Grove; Red Lion Senior High School at 200 Horace Mann Avenue, Red Lion; Crossroad Middle School at 535 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry; and Minnich’s Pharmacy at 976 South George Street, York.