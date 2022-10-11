Southerly breeze could bring showers to York County

A southerly breeze will bring slightly warmer temperatures — and an increase chances for rain to York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After reaching a high temperature of 70 degrees Tuesday, winds turn out of the south Tuesday night with a low of 47. NWS forecasters say those southerly breezes continue to blow Wednesday between 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts to 20 mph, and a high near 69 degrees.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night with a 50% chance of showers after 2 a.m. and a low of around 58. A southerly wind will continue to blow between 10 and 20 mph. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Rain chances increase to 90% Thursday with a half to three quarters of an inch of rain predicted with a high of 66 degrees. There is a chance for a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Southerly winds continue to blow between 11 mph and 24 mph.

Temps are expected to cool down again Thursday night with a low around 46. There is a 30% chance of rain before 2 a.m. with between a tenth and a quarter inch possible.

Here’s the early outlook for the weekend from the National Weather Service:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.