Southerly breeze could bring showers to York County

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A southerly breeze will bring slightly warmer temperatures — and an increase chances for rain to York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

After reaching a high temperature of 70 degrees Tuesday, winds turn out of the south Tuesday night with a low of 47.  NWS forecasters say those southerly breezes continue to blow Wednesday between 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts to 20 mph, and a high near 69 degrees. 

Rain chances increase Wednesday night with a 50% chance of showers after 2 a.m. and a low of around 58. A southerly wind will continue to blow between 10 and 20 mph. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected. 

Rain chances increase to 90% Thursday with a half to three quarters of an inch of rain predicted with a high of 66 degrees. There is a chance for a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Southerly winds continue to blow between 11 mph and 24 mph. 

Temps are expected to cool down again Thursday night with a low around 46. There is a 30% chance of rain before 2 a.m. with between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. 

Here’s the early outlook for the weekend from the National Weather Service: 

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 60. 

Friday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 42. 

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 61. 

Saturday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 46. 

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64. 

Sunday Night: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. 