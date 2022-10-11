Coroner says York College soccer player's death not suspicious

The death of a 21-year-old soccer player attending York College was not suspicious, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Drew Ruehlicke, a junior at York College and a member of the Spartans' men's soccer team, was found dead in his dorm room Saturday morning. The coroner's office certified his death at 10:47 a.m. at the scene, according to the coroner's report.

An autopsy was completed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital with results pending further testing. The coroner confirmed nothing was suspicious about the death. Spring Garden Township Police are investigating.

Ruehlicke was from Gloucester County, New Jersey.

"We are deeply saddened to share that one of our students, Andrew Ruehlicke, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard Satterlee, the York College dean of student development and campus life, said in a statement.

Ruehlicke had played in 25 career games, including 11 this season, and made his first collegiate start last Wednesday against Albright. He had scored two goals this season and had six points in his career. Ruehlicke also carried a 4.0 GPA and was a four-time member of the York College Dean's List, according to the men's soccer team's news release.