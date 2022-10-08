Frost warning issued for York, central Pa.

Staff report

The National Weather Service has issued a frost warning for York County and the rest of central Pennsylvania.

Temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The frost could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation, according to the weather service, which recommends people “take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.” The frost will occur mainly in valley locations, the warning states, and some rural valley locations could see temperatures as low as 30 to 32 degrees.

More:'My home': Fetterman returns for York rally as Senate campaign hits final stretch

More:White's career day leads York High past Dallastown in 66-49 barnburner

More:York-Adams League Week 7 football roundup: Osmun leads Spring Grove past Red Lion