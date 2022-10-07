York County Regional Police hopes to add literal horsepower to the force

York County Regional Police are looking to add some horsepower — of the four-legged variety — to their force.

The department wants a pair of horses to begin a mounted patrol, something it has never had., and is raising money to do just that.

The mounted unit is the brainchild of Lieutenant Tobin Zech, who had the idea for the unit before York Township, Windsor Township and Northeastern Regional Police combined to become York County Regional Police.

“It’s never been a real feasible idea that we could run with,” Zech said.

When the three departments combined, the area covered by that force expanded to include a lot of parks as well as much of the York County Rail Trail where a mounted patrol could come in handy.

“Our opportunities have increased where a mounted unit could be useful,” Zech said.

A non-profit group called Friends of the York County Regional Mounted Police are raising funds to purchase the horses.

“We are just trying to increase our funds to actually make the purchase of the horses themselves,” Zech said. “This is done by donations and fundraising by a non-profit organization. The police department doesn’t directly pay for any of this. The only thing the police department provides is the officers to man the unit and to do the actual services.”

The group is trying raise $40,000 to purchase the horses and pay for any incidental expenses that may occur, he said.

Contact has been made with various people willing to make contributions to help get the mounted patrol started, Zech said, including offers to use pasture land and stables for the horses. The department itself helped acquire a trailer to transport the animals to different venues. Different businesses have also agreed to donate feed, veterinary services and farrier services, he said.

Members of the general public will be able to make a contribution toward getting the mounted patrol started at a fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Dallastown Fire Hall.

SNS Cornhole is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament to benefit for Friends of the York County Regional Mounted Police. The cost to enter is $50 per team if they register in advance. The entry fee is $60 if teams enter the day of the tournament.

Registration the day of tournament starts at noon and the tournament begins at 1 p.m.

The tournament starts in a round-robin format followed by a double-elimination round. Each team is guaranteed six games each. Cash prizes go to the winners.

To register early, email snscornhole@yahoo.com or call 717-741-1259.