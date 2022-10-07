York City parking meters to be replaced with remote pay models

The York City Parking Bureau will replace about 215 parking meters in the downtown corridor with newer models by the end of 2022, city officials said.

For less than $20,000, the city will install meters that use an app to make card payments, said Kittrell Barnes, the city's parking bureau manager.

The new meters will still take card and coin; however, card can only be used through the Parkmobile app, according to Barnes. He emphasized the convenience of the app which can do remote transactions.

“You don’t have to run back out to the street to fill the meter with coins or put a credit card in. The app will send you a notification for when your parking session is going to end. You can literally do it from anywhere in the city,” Barnes said.

The Parkmobile app is availiable on Apple IOS and Android for download, according to the city.

The current meters are connected to an underground sensor that use a Verizon network to track meter transactions and timers. As Verizon is phasing out these networks, the meters will eventually become disconnected and unusable leading the city to replace them.

