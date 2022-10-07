What does the weekend forecast have in store for York County?

Winds blowing out of the northwest this weekend will bring down temperatures into the chilly range during the night time hours in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a high of 72 on a sunny Friday, winds turn out of the northwest Friday night to bring temps down to 42 degrees with a northwest wind blowing 8 to 10 mph.

That northwesterly breeze will continue to blow on Saturday at 6 to 10 mph with gusts up to 21 mph with a high near 59 degrees.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s Saturday night with a low predicted of 38 degrees.

Sunday’s high temperature will be around 60 degrees with a westerly wind blowing 8 to 10 mph. Sunday night’s low will be near 41 degrees.

More:COVID numbers decline despite early signs of new fall wave

More:Woman who died in Newberry Township crash identified

More:York County happenings: Cowboy Weekend; JCC fall fest; York College lecture

Here’s what the National Weather Service says will be in store for York County for the first part of the work week:

Columbus Day: It will be sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 68.