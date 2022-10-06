Woman who died in Newberry Township crash identified

A 39-year-old woman who died in a crash Tuesday in Newberry Township has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling south in the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it went into the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, killing Yahaira Montero of Harrisburg, according to a preliminary investigation done by Newberry Township Police.

Montero was sitting in the the right front passenger seat where the car was hit, the coroner's report stated. She was wearing a seatbelt, but was not responsive when first responders arrived. She was pronounced dead at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday at the scene.

An autopsy completed on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown revealed Montero died from multiple blunt force injuries received in the crash.

Three other people were injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to township police.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.