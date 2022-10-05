Coolness coming to York County this weekend

It’s going to be cool. Really cool, man, by this weekend in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After the remnants of Hurricane Ian blow out of the area by Wednesday afternoon, things start to dry out and turn cooler later this week after days of wet weather.

The cooler weather should arrive by Friday night with a low temperature of 42 degrees after a high of 68 and a 20% chance of rain before 3 p.m.

The cooling trend continues through the weekend with Saturday’s high near 57 degrees and a low 39 Saturday night in York County.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 41 degrees.

Coolness with continue on Monday, Columbus Day, with a high of 63 degrees and a low of 44.

Ian’s final stand Wednesday will bring between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain to York County before 1 p.m., with a high of 60 degrees before clearing out Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.