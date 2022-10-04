Woman dies in Newberry Township crash

A 39-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Newberry Township Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was travelling southbound on Old Trail Road at a high rate of speed when it went in the northbound lane and was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, a police statement said.

A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman was killed while three other people were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.