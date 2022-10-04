Ian's remnants to soak York County a little while longer

The remnants of Hurricane Ian have given York County a good soaking since Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College, and will continue to do so through Wednesday.

Meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said rain will continue to fall through Tuesday into Wednesday. Through 8 a.m. Wednesday, the forecast calls for rainfall totals between a half inch inch to 1½ more.

There is a 90% chance of showers throughout Tuesday, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a northerly breeze blowing between 9 and 11 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.

The temperature stays the same through the night with a northerly continuing to blow 9 to 11 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

There is a 60% chance of rain before 7 a.m. in York County with a high temperature of 64 during the day. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted to fall Wednesday.

Skies start to clear Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Steinbugl said rainfall totals for York Airport in Thomasville show rainfall totals of 1.74 inches over the last four days.

“Looking around the county, the heaviest rains were in the southern and eastern part of the county,” Steinbugl said. “In the northern parts of the county, those amounts drop off a bit to under an inch.”

Generally, most parts county received 1½ to 2 inches of rain over the course of the last four days, he said.

Here is what the National Weather Service is predicting through the weekend for York County:

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 72 and a light west wind.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 52.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 39.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.