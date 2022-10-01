I-83 lane restrictions planned Monday during bridge inspection

Lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 83 at Exit 4 Monday as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation does a scheduled bridge inspection in York County.

The lane restrictions will be in place during the inspection of the interstate bridge over Route 851

The inside shoulder and left lane of the interstate will be closed in each direction from 9:30 a.m. until the early afternoon. PennDOT stated that motorists will start encountering the lane restrictions about a mile away as they approach the interchange.

More:York Catholic drops double-OT thriller to rival Delone Catholic, 31-28

More:Fetterman's lead in U.S. Senate race shrinks as Oz wins over GOP voters: poll

More:As campaign struggles, Doug Mastriano plans '40 days of fasting and prayer'

PennDOT cautions motorists to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.