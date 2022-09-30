Deadline is Friday to seek pardons for low-level cannabis convictions

Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to seek expedited pardons for low-level cannabis convictions via the state's Marijuana Pardon Project.

Those with possession of marijuana or marijuana, small amount personal use convictions are eligible for consideration through the program. The conviction had to have taken place in Pennsylvania and there is no limit for the age of the conviction to be eligible for the pardon.

More:Coroner IDs most recent York City homicide victim

More:More questions emerge around York City's $4M plan for Dentsply site

More:Ambulance shot in York County, police say: Can you ID the suspect's car?

People who have additional convictions on their record are not eligible for this pardon.

Those eligible can apply online through the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. There is no fee to apply.

Applicants must supply an address, phone number, Social Security number, offense tracking number and docket number. If you do not have an offense tracking number, use X999999-9. If you don’t have case information, use the UJS portal to find out.

After applications are submitted, they will go to a merit review board for consideration Oct. 13 to go to a public hearing Dec. 13-16. Those applicants recommended for pardon will go to the governor for final approval.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.