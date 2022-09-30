Ambulance shot in York County, police say: Can you ID the suspect's car?

Northern York County Regional Police are seeking the public's help to identify possible suspects who allegedly shot at a moving ambulance early Saturday morning while three workers were inside.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sept. 24 as the LifeTeam ambulance was headed eastbound down Loucks Road in Manchester Township, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle started to swerve toward and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as a shot was fired from the driver side window of the Toyota into the driver’s side of the ambulance.

It was later discovered that the ambulance was struck in the upper rear portion of the cab.

No one in the ambulance, which wasn't carrying a patient at the time, were injured by the gunfire, according to police. The ambulance driver called police after reaching an area of safety.

One of the ambulance workers took a photo of the passing vehicle, police said, which investigators are using to try to identify the suspects. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2003 to 2008 Toyota Corolla, gold in color, with distinct primer colored spots on the passenger side of the car.

There is no description of the occupants of the Toyota.

If you can identify this vehicle or have information about the incident, contact Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

