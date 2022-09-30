After Florida destruction, what will Hurricane Ian bring to Pennsylvania?

Meteorologists are tracking computer models of Hurricane Ian's path as it makes landfall for the second time since Thursday — this time in South Carolina.

Meteorologist Mike Dangelo, of the National Weather Service in State College, said the latest forecasts still show a relatively low-impact weather event by the time Ian arrives in Pennsylvania this weekend.

“It’s weakening nicely as it comes up to us,” Dangelo said.

According to the latest modeling, York County is expected to see between 1 and 2 inches of rain over a 36-hour period Friday through Sunday, he said.

“It’s not going to be particularly heavy at one point or another and we’re not expecting any flooding,” Dangelo said.

Wind speeds between 15-20 mph are expected with gusts up to 25 over the weekend.

“We’ve had much gustier winds from storms that haven’t been named very recently here,” Dangelo said.

Scattered showers are expected to begin around 1 a.m. Saturday with a low temperature of 52 degrees and northeast breeze of 7 to 10 mph with gusts up 21 mph. There is an 80% chance of rain with amounts between and quarter to half inch possible.

There is a 100% chance you will get wet Saturday before 3 p.m. with a high temperature of 59. Northeast winds of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Rain chances go down to 70% Saturday night with low of 52 degrees. Additional rainfall amounts of a tenth to a quarter of an inch are expected with a northeast breeze between 9 and 15 mph blowing with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Rain chances remain at 70% Sunday with rainfall amounts between tenth and a quarter inch possible during the day and evening hours. A northeast wind of 10 to 14 mph is expected to blow with gusts as high as 29 mph. A high of 63 degrees and a low of 47 degrees is expected.