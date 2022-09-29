Plans for massive warehouse complex move forward near I-83

Manchester Township officials signed off on preliminary plans for a three-warehouse complex, marking the next step in transforming 246 acres of predominantly agricultural land into 2.6 million square feet of industrial space.

NorthPoint, a warehouse developer that's previously worked with Amazon and Home Depot, dubbed the project along Bear Road near I-83 the Manchester Commerce Center. It's not yet clear what businesses could ultimately use the warehouses.

On Wednesday night, the township's Planning Commission approved subdivision and land development plans for the site, which would additionally require a reconfiguration of the adjacent roadway. The decision takes the project one step closer to final consideration of the project by the township Board of Supervisors.

Preliminary plans for the Manchester Commerce Center, three future warehouses near Bear Road, have been approved by the Manchester Planning Commission moving them a step closer to the presentation of final plans.

"Once the plans are approved by the board of supervisors then we will be in a position to submit final plans," said Josh George, of the developer's engineering firm Landworks Civil Design, in an interview after the meeting.

George said it's possible that could happen by the end of this year, with construction to begin sometime in 2023.

More:West York wins 4-3 over York Suburban girls' soccer

More:New program allows high school seniors to explore building trades

More:Northeastern wins 2-0 over Dallastown boys' soccer

Before submitting final plans, NorthPoint needed to get a recommendation from the planning commission, which was granted at Wednesday night's meeting. Previously, a final subdivision plan was submitted by NorthPoint but has since been retracted, George said. Both the subdivision and development plans are still in their preliminary phases.

The complex will bring major changes to Bear Road, turning it into a cul-de-sac to minimize truck traffic through a residential neighborhood north of the proposed construction area. According to the plans, three warehouses and a police station are to be constructed along a new road, dubbed Regional Way, that will connect the new warehouse facilities to Susquehanna Trail.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.