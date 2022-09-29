Penn State's Beaver Stadium begins beer sales Saturday: Here's the details

Bret Pallotto

Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.) (TNS)

The pop of a beer can opening is set to become as ubiquitous during Penn State football games as the "We Are" chant and the roar of a Nittany Lion.

The university plans to expand beer sales to the public Saturday when the Nittany Lions play Northwestern at Beaver Stadium, the athletic department wrote Wednesday.

Beer is set to be available throughout the stadium, except near the student section. Fans can purchased up to two 16-ounce cans at a time.

Domestic beers will cost $10, while specialty selections will be $12. Specific brands have not been announced. All locations will be cashless.

Those 21 and older will be required to scan their ID to obtain a wristband that's need to purchase alcohol. Sales will be cut off at the end of the third quarter. Alcohol is not permitted to leave the stadium.

The plan to sell beer at the nation's second-largest venue was OK'd last week by the university's board of trustees. New athletic director Pat Kraft has looked for ways to improve the game day experience as college football attendance has declined.

The university is likely to lose money the first year, in part because of one-time startup costs. Sales at other universities typically bring in at least hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Penn State joins a growing group. They are the ninth of the 14 schools in the Big Ten to sell alcohol at their home football games. About half of the schools in the five conferences that generate the most athletic revenue in the NCAA also sell alcohol.

Concern exists, though neither two Centre Region municipalities nor the emergency medical service that covers Happy Valley expressed a high level of worry. Five of the 30-plus trustees voted no.

Studies at other institutions have shown controlled alcohol sales contributed to a decrease in alcohol-related incidents. Texas reported an 87% reduction once it began selling alcohol, while Maryland reported a 71% reduction after the first year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.