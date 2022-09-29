Looking for a pint-sized bestie? York County SPCA offers deal on small pets

If you are on the prowl to adopt a small pet, the York County SPCA's adoption event throughout the month of October is your opportunity to do so.

Starting Oct. 1, the SPCA will host a “Fall in Love” adoption event for cats and small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs. During the month of October, regular adoption fees will be discounted 50% for these animals.

“We have numerous cats and small animals who have spent months in the shelter waiting on a loving, permanent home,” said Steven Martinez, executive director of the York County SPCA. “With this event, we hope to help our community fall in love with one of our feline and small animal residents.”

More:Grey Muzzles: York County SPCA receives grant to help older dogs

More:York libraries work to introduce more children to the love of books

More:York City police investigate 19-year-old's shooting death

York County SPCA, located at 3159 Susquehanna Trail North in York, is open for browsing Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Animal adoption applications are processed online, and generally approved within 3-4 business days. Go to www.ycspca.org and click on “Apply for Adoption” to fill out an adoption application. After being approved, you can contact the SPCA to tell them if there is a specific animal you are interested in. All adoption appointments must be pre-scheduled after approval.

Fees vary by animal breed and age. For fee breakdowns, visit the SPCA website. For cats, they include medical care, microchip, vaccinations, relevant testing, and spay/neuter. For other small animals, it includes a full veterinary exam, relevant medical treatment and ongoing care while housed in the SPCA facility. Rabbits are spayed or neutered.

For more information, the public can call the York County SPCA at (717) 764-6109.