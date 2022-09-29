Free license plate replacement event planned Oct. 8

If your license plates have seen better days, an event Oct. 8 in Dover Township can help you get free replacements.

The event, sponsored by Republican state Reps. Dawn Keefer and Seth Grove, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dover Area High School, 4500 Intermediate Ave., in Dover Township. It will give York County residents the option to get new, legible plates to replace their damaged or illegal plates.

Officers from Northern York County Regional Police will be inspecting plates to determine if they need replacement. A plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

If plates need replacement, they will be installed without drivers having to get out of their cars. The replacement is just for standard or personalized plates. Specialty plates — for veterans, for example — can’t be processed at this event.

If you have a specialty plate with damage, you’ll need to work directly with PennDOT for a replacement.

Drivers must register in advance to attend. Motorists who live in Keefer’s district should go to www.repkeefer.com/events to fill out the form or call 717-432-0792 for more information. Residents of Grove’s district should go to www.repgrove.com to complete the registration form or call 717-767-3947 for more information.