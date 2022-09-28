Local musician followed passion to 'The Voice': 'He just needed that moment'

Growing up with five siblings raised by a single mother with cerebral palsy wasn't easy, but Eric Torres always managed to find the positives in every situation.

The one constant: music.

With two older brothers who practiced several instruments and a mother who happily listened, it was only a matter of time before a young Torres would gravitate toward the sweet melodies of music-making.

"Eric's brother would play the keyboard, so whenever his brother went to school, Eric would ask for the keyboard," Lisa Torres said. "My son would have it up so Eric couldn't reach it — but I would get it down for him."

Originally born in Queens, Eric moved around with his family until they found themselves in York County.

From performing in his own high school rock band while a Dallastown student to booking gigs in the same county he grew up in, 28-year-old Eric Torres now faces his biggest performance: NBC's "The Voice."

More:Harassment toward LGBTQ people happens in our backyard: How to combat it

More:York Against the Grain: A tattoo artist's journey from stick-and-poke to high art

More:York County's Delma Rivera places in top 12 in national Ms. Senior America pageant

Eric Torres, also known as Devix, sang "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals in a blind audition for the show. He was recruited to be on singer-songwriter Camila Cabello's team. Cabello will take members through battle rounds and live performances.

"It feels good to have four A-listers over here talking to you about the fact that they love what you're doing and what your sound is," Eric Torres said. "A lot of this process has been surreal and very hard to explain, just because it's a lot more of a feeling than anything."

Eric Torres, who grew up in York Township, initially auditioned for "The Voice" in a virtual Zoom format last year.

Contestants chosen from the online audition moved into blind auditions for filming — which aired on television Sept. 20. Eric Torres will make future television appearances on Cabello's team.

Though Eric wanted to have his mom join him in California for the taping of his blind audition, she wasn't able to make the trip due to her declining health, he said.

"We have seen someone who quite literally made something out of nothing," Eric Torres said, referring not to himself but to his mother.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Despite all the adversity, he said, she rose above.

"She had five kids and had nothing to materialistically offer," Eric Torres said. "And here we are prospering and making a really good living for ourselves and making sure that we're still on top. The fact that she's pushed through all that, that strength is very admirable."

Eric's brother Nelson Torres had a different impact on his sibling's musical sensibilities.

As the second oldest sibling, Nelson discovered the magic of musical instruments much earlier than Eric. A lot of that was because of their mother's influence, Nelson Torres said.

"Our mother was really into listening to music to the point where she would be in the living room and she would just kind of roll around in her chair with music on," he said. "And that's how we got introduced to making music."

Nelson Torres recalled the story of how Eric got his first guitar — laughing and saying he remembers it much differently from his brother Eric.

"Eric always tells the story that, he says 'my brother came home with a guitar for me,'" he said. "What actually happened with that is I purchased a guitar for myself and he was younger, I think maybe around 10 years old. He ended up playing around with the guitar and broke the string on it, so I ended up giving him the guitar that same day."

Despite the broken string, Eric Torres never stopped playing.

From Nelson's perspective, he could tell his younger brother was meant to pursue music.

"He just needed that moment," Nelson Torres said. "And for him to finally have it — it's great."