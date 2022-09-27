York City Health Bureau receives $1.5 million in grant money

The York City Health Bureau received over $1 million in grant funding at the latest city council meeting.

The council approved grants from the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health totaling $1,527,143 at its Sept. 20 meeting. The bureau is almost entirely grant funded, Monica Kruger the department director said.

Despite being grant money, the bureau must still request the funds to be approved and added to their budget by the city council before they can access it, according to Kruger.

A majority of the money, $1,480,858, was from the CDC's Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Grant. This grant works to "enhance laboratory, surveillance, informatics, and other workforce capacity whilestrengthening laboratory testing and improving surveillance and reporting of electronic health data," the bill said

Under the broad category of epidemiology, improving laboratory capacity and surveillance is just one of many potential uses for that specific grant, Kruger said.

The state Department of Health awarded a $46, 285 grant for the bureau's Safe and Healthy Communities program. This program is funded by the department and has four goals: increase healthy, improve transportation safety, decrease injuries and prevent child sexual abuse, the website said.