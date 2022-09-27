West York Borough launches new app to communicate with residents

West York Borough has a new way to communicate with residents.

The borough is using a notification system called Savvy Citizen to send push notifications, text messages and e-mails with community events, helpful information, road closures and alerts.

The app is available on Android, iPhone/iPad and desktop, according to the borough. Residents can choose to receive notifications with push alerts on their smart phone, or they can browse in-app for a full listing of their notifications, alerts and community events.

The app helps residents know when things are scheduled such as a municipal meeting or holiday trash and recycling collection.

In addition, when residents sign up for Savvy Citizen for their municipality they are also prompted to sign up for neighboring communities where they may work or play. This enables “non-residents” to receive notifications and events from other municipalities and areas of interest, as well.

Those without smartphones can sign up via www.savvycitizenapp.com/signup and select to have text notifications or e-mails sent to them.