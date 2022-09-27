Fall brings cooler weather to York County
Cool. Real cool.
That’s the kind of weather York County residents can look forward to this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Tuesday’s temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees but an overnight low of 47 degrees, according to NWS forecasters. But it'll also be a blustery day with a westerly wind between 6 and 14 mph with gusts of up to 23 mph.
Those cooler temps roll into Wednesday with a high of 66 with wind coming out of the northwest around between 5 and 9 mph.
The temperature falls to 47 Wednesday night with a 7-mph wind blowing out of the north.
Cool temperatures continue the week with rain chances increasing during the weekend.
More:Md. police investigate woman charged with embezzling $900K from York-area company
More: East Market Street closing Tuesday for bridge replacement
More:A real-life McGruff returns to school. But is that a good thing?
Here’s the outlook from the National Weather Service for the rest of the week:
Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 65 with a north wind of 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers after 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night: There’s a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday: There is a 50% chance of showers. It will be partly sunny otherwise, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: There is a 40% chance of showers. It will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers. It will otherwise be mostly sunny, with a high near 64.