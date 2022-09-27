Deadline for state police's Sunny Day Camp looms

Registration for the Pennsylvania State Police’s Sunny Day Camp, an event for children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families, closes Wednesday.

The Sunny Day Camp takes place at the State Police Academy in Hershey on Saturday. It is modeled after the long-running Camp Cadet program, organized by state police troops across the commonwealth each summer. The goal of Sunny Day Camp is to build a stronger relationship between the PSP and the communities it serves.

The event includes games, a DJ, along with demonstrations by the state police K9 unit, bomb squad and special emergency response team. The day concludes with a formal graduation ceremony for all participants. Registered campers will also receive lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day T-shirt.

The camp is funded through donations from individuals and businesses. Troopers and other law enforcement donate their time to serve as camp counselors. A total of 12 Sunny Day Camps are held across the commonwealth.

To register for the camp, visit www.sunnydaycamp.org.